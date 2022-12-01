NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The art project that will be featured in the Albuquerque Sunport Blvd. Extension is being selected. The Bernalillo County Arts Board approved the three semi-finalists for the project and the local public art selection committee will decide on the finalist.

The three semi-finalists will give a presentation to the committee and the committee will then decide on the finalist. The public is invited to attend and view the presentations. Seating is limited, anyone who wishes to attend should RSVP in advance by contacting publicartprogram@bernco.gov.

The presentations will be held at 9 a.m. December 7, at 2400 Broadway Blvd. SE, Building N in conference room A.