Final weekend of Balloon Fiesta Drive-in announced

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Balloon Fiesta Park Drive-in will have its final weekend showing. Beginning Friday, multiple movies will show at the park as a special farewell to the pop-up drive-in.

It was originally supposed to operate during the summer of last year because of COVID-19 but stayed in place for a year because of popular demand. Officials said they did not have a COVID case attributed to the drive-in.

According to a press release, the drive-in has attracted visitors from all around the country like Denver and Los Angeles. Now that indoor theaters are open again, the drive-in will no longer operate.

They plan to have three days filled with movie showings from the Rocky Horror Picture Show, Nightmare Before Christmas, The Wizard of Oz, and The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King. Tickets can be purchased on the Balloon Park website.