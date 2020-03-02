Final presentations for gun violence memorial art project

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A memorial dedicated to those lost to gun violence is one step closer to reality. The Victims Homicide Memorial Group received more than 120 submissions from artists interested in created the display which will set in front of the Distort Attorney’s Office.

Monday, people were able to vote on their favorite. They hope to name four finalists Monday evening. “What we really wanted to make sure it wasn’t political in any way with guns but more peaceful somewhere we could reflect on the loved ones we lost,” said Nichole Chavez, found of Victims Homicide Memorial Group.

The project is four years in the making. The group received funding from state legislature.