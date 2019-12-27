Final plans outlined for Albuquerque’s former K-Mart site

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It has been vacant for more than a year. News 13 now knows what might replace the old K-Mart at Carlisle and I-40 in Albuquerque. Right now, the Burger King is the only thing open for business on this lot, but that could soon change.

“I went to K-Mart several times when it was open and it always seemed a little scruffy,” said local Kathy Hunt. Surrounded by a chain-link fence and riddled with trash and trespassers, the old K-Mart off I-40 and Carlisle is not the prettiest sight.

“It’s an eyesore for the local community is what it is,” said local Canunpa Banks. It’s sat vacant for more than a year, but that could soon change.

“We’re looking forward to seeing the changes that are forthcoming,” said CABQ Planning Director Brennon Williams.

Williams said the developers for the site, Modulus Architects, have laid out their final plans to bring some much-needed business back to this empty building and lot.

“The developer is looking on adding some square footage on that building as well as building two other buildings on the property in the parking lot area,” said Williams. “So it could be anything from a store to a restaurant to any sort of commercial retail type development.”

So which stores will make this their new home? Well, that’s still up in the air. People News 13 spoke with have their own ideas of what should go in. “At least like a Home Depot or a Sam’s Club,” said Banks.

“I think it would be a proper place to put in a library because it’s in an area where you can have large family groupings and it would not be a competing business with Whole Foods across the street,” said Hunt.

The City’s Development Review Board still has to sign off on those plans before the architects get a permit for construction.

News 13 reached out to the architects for a comment on which stores they hope will go in, but couldn’t reach them. Construction could start as early as summer 2020.