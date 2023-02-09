ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The final part of the USS Albuquerque sail arrived in the metro area Thursday. Two pieces of the 52-ton sail were delivered in January, with the third piece arriving Thursday.
The city is planning to turn them into a memorial, but they say it is undecided where that memorial would be. Until then, the sail will be kept at Kirtland Air Force Base. The USS Albuquerque is a nuclear submarine that was commissioned in 1983. It was given the hull name; SSN706, in recognition of the 1706 founding of the city.