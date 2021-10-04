Final meeting to weigh in on Poole Property

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This week is your last chance to weigh in on what the city should do with an open space area in northwest Albuquerque. The former Poole Property sits along the river near Coors and Namaste.

The 23-acre plot was at the center of a fight between neighbors and a developer over whether to build homes there. The city bought it and is asking for input on what should happen next. The next virtual listening session and tour is at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. For more information on the meeting, visit cabq.gov/parksandrecreation/open-space/events/copy2_of_san-antonio-oxbow-extension-tour.