Final holiday shopping event happens at Albuquerque brewery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local brewery is still in the holiday spirit this weekend.

Boxing Bear Brewing Company in Northwest Albuquerque hosted the final Holiday Market event of the year. Every Saturday of December, the business hosts vendors and artisans from the metro, giving them a chance to sell their goods to customers.

Boxing Bear says it’s a great way to bring small businesses together. “It’s just a fun way to invite out the community, lots of local vendors and artisans. We also have live music going on later, just trying to bring the community together,” said Boxing Bear’s Jay Knigge.

Boxing bear even released two new beers, STanding Eight Stout and Super Cereal Hazy IPA.