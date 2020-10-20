Film screening raises funds for New Mexico Coalition Against Domestic Violence

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In light of October which is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the New Mexico Coalition Against Domestic Violence is collaborating with filmmaker Cassandra Rochelle Fetters on her short film “Breathe”. All funds raised during a private screening of the film will be donated to the Coalition Against Domestic Violence in support of survivors and organizations fighting against domestic violence.

Cassandra Rochelle Fetters discusses her film and how you can take part in this private screening. “Breathe”, which was filmed in New Mexico, is the story of a woman in an abusive marriage that escalates to violence, and when it does she must make the choice to stay or leave and break the cycle of abuse.

This online private screening of the film will allow you to watch from home via Zoom and will also include a prize raffle, silent auction, and discussion of the film and NMCADV organization. The event will take place on October 23, 2020, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information on the “Breathe” private screening, visit the Facebook event page or purchase tickets to the event online.

Latest News: