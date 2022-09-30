ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday night, there was a celebration for the 50th anniversary of the iconic novel “Bless Me Ultima.” The novel, by late New Mexico author Rudolfo Anaya, is considered one of the most influential works of Chicano literature.

Friday the National Hispanic Cultural Center screened a 2011 film adaption of the story. Organizers say Friday night’s turnout was a testament to the generations who have been inspired by the spiritual coming-of-age tale, about a boy and the curandera who becomes his protector and mentor.

Friday’s screening was part of a film series at the Cultural Center that runs through May. For more information, visit https://www.nhccnm.org/events/