ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Those interested in getting into the film industry were in luck Saturday. People who work in the field took part in an expo in Albuquerque.

The New Mexico Media Access Film and Media Industry Expo took place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the National Hispanic Cultural Center on 4th Street. It featured several local production companies, and the event was presented by the Albuquerque Film & Music Experience.

Carey Rose said they’re trying to connect more with local resources. The expo aimed towards exposing those interested in media careers to the resources they needed to help them get on their feet.

This was the first expo from the company, and they said they already have plans for next year.