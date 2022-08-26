ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new reality series about animal rescue titled “Hope in the Wild West.” Follows several local activists around the four corners area, as they rescue animals from the Navajo and UTE reservations. “This is something critical happening in the 4 corners area. There are about 200,000 stray dogs in the reservations and you know they are not neutered or spayed so is a real problem,” said Phyllis Stuart director of the film.

Stuart knew she wanted to document what is happening there and help as many animals as she could. She is also putting together a charity concert for animal rescues called ‘Concert 4 Critters.’ United by empathy and compassion, participating artists may play all types of music, but each one lends their talent, time, and platform to help animals in need. Comedian Pam Stone of Coach fame will host the event. The eclectic lineup includes musical acts Little Texas, Haley Reinhart, and Levi Platero.

This concert and festival will be Sunday, September 4th in Cortez Colorado at the Montezuma county fairgrounds. There will be dancing, a beer garden, food, and craft vendors. Doors open at 5 p.m. show starts at 7:30 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets visit their website.