Fill the Boot campaign goes digital

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County firefighters are continuing the tradition of “filling the boot” virtually. The department shared a post on Facebook, reminding locals that even though COVID-19 may have made it impossible for a traditional “Fill the Boot” campaign, it will continue online.

The Fill the Boot program raises critical funds to help fight muscular dystrophy, the campaign officially launches August 4. Donations can be made on the fire department’s website.