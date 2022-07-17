ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An accused kidnapper is behind bars after being picked up in southwest Albuquerque this weekend. According to a criminal complaint, Albert Arizmendi and Jose Maldonado got into a fight with a man over a cell phone at a downtown Albuquerque club in June.

The next morning, they found the man at his home after pinging their cell phone. The victim says he threw the phone away the night before, so he wouldn’t be located. When Maldonado and Arizmendi showed up at his home, he says he feared for his and his girlfriend’s life, agreeing to help them find the device.

The two took the victim’s video game console as collateral. The victim’s girlfriend was able to call police and officers tracked them down in a traffic stop. Maldonado and Arizmendi are now charged with kidnapping and aggravated burglary.