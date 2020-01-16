Fight breaks out among fans at varsity girls’ basketball game in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A high school girls basketball game canceled, and unruly fan behavior is to blame.

Fists were flying in the gym at Evangel Christian Academy on Tuesday night. The fight broke out between a fan from Evangel Christian and a fan of Cottonwood Classical Preparatory School before more fans jumped in.

“Compete with Class,” that’s the message the New Mexico Athletics Association has been pushing for more than three years on a series of videos targeting poor fan behavior. But spectators fighting in the stands still seems to be a problem.

It happened again on Tuesday night at a varsity girls’ basketball game. Cottonwood Classical Preparatory visited Evangel Christian Academy on Montgomery when a fight broke out between two fans.

According to police dispatch reports, a woman rooting for Evangel became frustrated with a Cottonwood fan because she was being obnoxious and refused to sit down. Police say the Cottonwood fan pulled the Evangel fan’s hair and scratched her face. That’s when the Evangel fan punched her.

APD says the Cottonwood fan then punched the other woman’s dad when he tried to break up the fight. Police say by the time they got to the school, the fight had been broken up, and most of the fans were gone. No charges have been filed.

KRQE News 13 reached out to both schools. Cottonwood declined to comment. Evangel said it does not condone this kind of behavior at any of its sporting events.