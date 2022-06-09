ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The final teen accused in a deadly case of mistaken identity has been arrested. 16-year-old Adam Sedillo was taken into custody by the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies. He is one of three teenage boys accused of opening fire on an SUV in March, at the Maverik gas station at I-25 and Comanche, killing Kayla Montaño.

This was after two girls told the boys they thought someone in that SUV had robbed them. The other four suspects are already behind bars. All five are charged with murder.