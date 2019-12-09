Fifth ART bus crash reported since full service began

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sunday night marked the fifth ART bus crash in five days. Full service started just over a week ago, and the city said it may take a while for drivers to get used to the change.

The city said the car was in the left lane traveling west on Central. The driver reportedly thought they were going into the right lane, so they over-corrected and hit the bus.

The black Cadillac’s front left tire was knocked off, and the front bumper was sitting in the street when KRQE News 13 arrived on the scene around 6 p.m. on Sunday.

This all happened as many people were in the area trying to get to River of Lights at the botanic garden.

The people driving directly behind that car said they are not surprised that drivers are still having trouble sharing the road with buses.

“Me and my husband were talking about it right before it occurred so we were like that would be funny, but not really funny since we heard about all of the accidents lately,” said Albuquerque resident Autumn Amador. “Since we live on the west side we don’t really come down here and then, it happened right in front of us.”

KRQE News 13 reported on the previous incidents this week, including one on Wednesday and two on Thursday.

Then on Friday, a car crashed into a bus after trying to pass another vehicle using the ART lane at Central and Princeton.

Some people are blaming drivers for not paying attention.

“I think it’s the drivers being aware of what’s over their left or their right shoulders,” Albuquerque resident Todd Lovell said. “Knowing what’s going on and throwing a signal once in a while out of common courtesy and etiquette.”

The city said it is evaluating what tweaks need to be made to the ART system over the next several months for things to run more smoothly.

The bus will stay in service because it had just minor damage. Eight people were on board at the time of the crash, but no one was injured.

The crashes this week have taken two buses out of service for repair. The city said they have 20 buses on the fleet and need 17 to run the entire corridor.