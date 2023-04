ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s largest Cinco de Mayo celebration took place on Sunday. It’s called Fiesta del Cinco.

The family festival celebrated 17 years and featured performances by national, regional, and local groups.

The event took place at Balloon Fiesta Park and had delicious food for everyone. During the celebrations, people expressed what Cinco de Mayo means to them.

Some also said that dancing and spending time with family and friends is the best part of the event