ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The annual National Fiery Foods and BBQ show is back for its 33rd year. The show will be held at Sandia Resort and Casino March 4-6.

This year the show will feature more than 1,000 different products from around the world. The show will also premier a new film called Chiliheads. According to the Fiery Foods and BBQ Show website proof of vaccine and masks will not be required to attend. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Fiery Foods and BBQ show website.