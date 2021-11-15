Fewer landlords accepting Section 8 vouchers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s becoming more difficult for people with Section 8 vouchers to find a landlord who will accept them. “We have no control over that. Landlords make the decision whether they want to accept Section 8 vouchers or not. It is totally up to the owner or the landlord,” said Bernalillo County Spokesman Tom Thorpe.

The Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher is granted to low-income families, the elderly, and the disabled, giving them an option of living anywhere so long as the rent does not exceed 30% of their income.

The vouchers only cover a portion of the rent as the tenant is then responsible for the remaining balance. Landlords are not required to accept the vouchers. With rent going up throughout the country, the county says it’s becoming more challenging for a lot of people who rely on these vouchers to find a place to live.

“There is housing available within this market. It’s becoming a little harder to find, we’ll be honest. But it is available, a lot just depends on again, on where people want to go live and how much they have the ability to pay,” said Thorpe.

Landlords who do accept Section 8 vouchers must initially sign a one-year lease with their tenant. Once that year is up, the landlord can then go on a month-to-month lease.