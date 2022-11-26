ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque Hotel was filled with holiday spirit for the 2022 Festival of Trees. The event is held by the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation at the Marriot in Uptown which features 65 decorated trees.

The trees on display are for sale and the proceeds go to the foundation to support child patients. It is the foundation’s biggest charity event of the year. The director of the foundation has a favorite tree that immediately came to mind. “The favorite tree is one that’s dedicated to one of our former Carrie Tingley patients, who unfortunately passed away not too long ago, Faith. The tree is beautiful,” said the Director of the Festival of Trees.

On November 27, there will be a ‘Reindeer Romp’ breakfast for kids with a special guest Santa Claus. After the morning event, the trees will be back on display from noon to 5 p.m.