Festival goers learn about Korean culture at Kimchi Festival

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Festival goers headed over to the Korean Community Center on Saturday for a taste of Korean culture. The festival featured music, dancing, and many of the approximately 180 variations of kimchi, with different vegetables as the main ingredients.
It was also a chance for people to learn about the Korean community in Albuquerque. “We are far away from our homeland so we are isolated from our culture and all kinds of language, so this event gives our children, the younger generations, more chance to understand our culture,” said Sooshin Lee, Principal at the Korean Languages School.
Organizers say about 700 people came to attend the event.