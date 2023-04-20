ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Institute of Flamenco will be hosting its ’36th annual Festival Flamenco Albuquerque.’

This is an arts nonprofit dedicated to changing lives through the art of Flamenco using presentation, performance, and education to reach members of the community. This event runs from June 9 – 17, 2023, and features more performances and activities than before.

This year there will be over 100 artists from Spain and the Americas, 22 performances at the NHCC, Rodey and X Theatre (UNM), Tablao Flamenco Albuquerque, and free-to-the-public performances in community centers around Albuquerque. In addition, children can take part in Flamenco Kids Camp for ages 6-12 or Festival Juvenil, for experienced young dancers ages 10-15.

For more information visit ffiabq.org