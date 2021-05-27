Festival Flamenco Albuquerque returns, founder receives award

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Festival Flamenco Albuquerque returns in July and Founding Director Eva Encinias receives the Distinguished Dance Teacher of the Year Award. There’s a lot going on at the National Institute of Flamenco.

Despite the pandemic, the National Institute of Flamenco plans on bringing the Festival Flamenco Albuquerque and its energy to the community. The Institute prioritizes the safety of artists, staff, and participants, and will make decisions in accordance with public health guidelines and best practices. The new dates are July 13 – 17 and ticket packages are available to purchase online.

There is a virtual option for the Festival. The online viewing package includes virtual viewing access to all mainstage performances during the Festival. Each performance will be made accessible to watch on Vimeo 24 hours after the start time, and will remain up for 48 hours. For more information, go to ffabq.org.