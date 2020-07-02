Festival Flamenco Albuquerque held virtually this year due to COVID pandemic

Live Now
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Experiencing the art and beauty of flamenco dancing in person is a cultural experience unlike any other. Unfortunately, in-person performances have been put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This hasn’t stopped the National Institute of Flamenco from doing all they can to keep the dance alive. Executive director at the National Institute of Flamenco Marisol Encinias talked about how the group made their first-ever online Festival Flamenco Albuquerque a success, and how the National Institute of Flamenco is pivoting to the current demands created by COVID.

