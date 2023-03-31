ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Institute of Flamenco is gearing up for the 36th annual Festival Flamenco Albuquerque, which is the oldest, largest, and most prestigious flamenco festival outside of Spain. It celebrates the beautiful art and tradition of flamenco dancing and its significance to the land of enchantment.

The event will be the biggest ever and will span eight days with 23 performances, over 60 workshops, 13 dance companies, and 114 performers. Of those, 11 companies come from Spain, one from Mexico, and one from the Duke City Yjastros: The American Flamenco Repertory Company.

During the two Festival Flamenca shows at the National Hispanic Cultural Center, Yjastros performs with a lineup of four other companies in a showcase of talent, which is unique to the festival. They will also have weekly performances at Hotel Albuquerque called Tablao Flamenco Albuquerque.

Festival Flamenco Alburquerque will be from June 9-17.