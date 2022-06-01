ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – FemCity Albuquerque is on a mission to help women around the world succeed, all in a safe space surrounded by a community that supports and leads with positivity. FemCity is an all-inclusive, all-women networking group.

They meet on the first Wednesday of each month for happy hour at 5:30 p.m. and the third Thursday of each month for lunch. They are planning to be at Two Cranes Bistro & Bar on Rio Grande Blvd. through August. Please pre-register by going to https://femcity.com/albuquerque.

If you are looking to teach and explore markets outside of Albuquerque, they offer a Global program as well that allows you to connect with women in all Chapters. For more information visit their website.