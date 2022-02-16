ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Created by women, for women. FemCity is an international women’s networking group that’s dedicated to helping women in all fields grow and live a happy life. Good news for New Mexicans, there’s a chapter right here in the Duke City.
FemCity founder Tiffany Gravelle says she started the local chapter in 2013 for personal reasons. “I, at the time, was working through my own business and my own struggles and I was thinking ‘wow, I really wish I had this hive of amazing professional girlfriends that had my back,'” Gravelle says.
The group holds a monthly lunch every third Thursday of the month and a happy hour even every first Wednesday as well as face-to-face workshops to help women move forward in whatever they want to do.