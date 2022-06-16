ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Networking for women, FemCity is an international women’s networking group with a chapter right here in Albuquerque.

They invite women in business, women working in non-profits, and even women who want great local connections to take part in their networking events. Which is a happy hour on the first Wednesday of the month and lunch on the third Thursday of the month.

Thursday they have one of the board members of FemCity Albuquerque ‘Shelley Rael’ and a member and local business owner Deanna Goodwin, owner of Board 30.