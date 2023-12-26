BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – An inmate died at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Bernalillo County on Monday, the MDC announced Tuesday.

Albuquerque Ambulance and Bernalillo County Fire and Rescue were dispatched and arrived at the facility at 6:48 a.m. Life-saving measures continued until the inmate was pronounced deceased at 7:04, according to a news release from MDC. The individual has been identified as 32-year-old Olivia Martinez.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office was notified and also responded to the facility. The incident is pending investigation by the MDC Office of Professional Standards and the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office. The New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator will investigate the cause of death.