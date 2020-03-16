‘Female free ride’ clinic bringing BMX to women

Duke City BMX is hosting female free ride clinics to introduce girls and women of all ages to the sport.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ladies, grab a bike and hit the dirt. A local organization is hoping to introduce more women of all ages to the sport of BMX.

Known as a ‘male-dominated’ sport, Duke City BMX wants to see more girls and women getting outdoors and taking on the track. It’s why they’re hosting female-only clinics starting this month, hoping to break down any intimidation.

“That can be really intimidating especially if you are a younger girl, trying to start off, especially if you’re in the gate with seven other guys,” said Domonique Smith, BMX Elite Women’s Pro and a coach of the upcoming clinics. “We don’t see a lot of any, really females of any age wanting to join the sport, just because they come out to the track, you can see the jumps are kind of technical, they’re big.”

The female free ride clinics are still on so far, despite the coronavirus. They will help riders working on getting through the track. skill work and being comfortable on the bikes.

Duke City BMX is also offering a ‘bike loaner’ program where participants can rent a bike for free. However, because of coronavirus precautions, per USA BMX, they will not offer loaner helmets for the time-being. Riders will need to bring their own helmets and are encouraged to wear gloves.

Smith says even though BMX can be intimidating, they hope the clinics will break down that wall and get more girls interested.

“There’s really not many females who do the sport and we want to try and emphasize that,” said Smith. “We want to let women and younger girls know, you’re not alone. There are other girls who do want to do the sport.”

So far, the clinics are still on but riders are encouraged to keep a distance from others during the female free ride clinic. Duke City BMX has, however, postponed the Spring Nationals because of the coronavirus. The event was set to kick off this coming weekend.

The first BMX clinic is set for the end of the month on March 28, from 12-2 p.m. Future dates include:

March 28

April 18

May 23

June 13

July 18

