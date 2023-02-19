ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sunday was the last day of an adoption event. It was hosted by Albuquerque’s Animal Welfare Department.

The ‘I Promise My Forever Love’ event was held from February 14 to February 19. During that time, adoption fees for pets were waived. The offer included spaying or neutering, vaccinations, and a microchip.

Free ‘adoption bundles’ were given out as well, which were valued at $50-$70 for Boofy’s Best for Pets.

The Eastside Shelter, Lucky Paws, and Westside Shelter participated in the event.