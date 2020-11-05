Feed NM Kids’ Thanksgiving food drive aims to provide meals for families in need

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This year, Feed NM Kids is providing additional love to 2,000 kids and their families on Thanksgiving with pre-cooked meals that feed up to four people. Feed NM Kids Executive Director Holly Slade discusses how they are able to make this happen.

A ministry of New Mexico Prays, Feed NM Kids creates snack packs that are distributed to children in Albuquerque Public Schools in an effort to end childhood hunger. Through donations of nutritious snacks, Feed NM Kids provides these packs that are made up of non-perishable, easy-open, single-serve food items that children are able to eat over the weekend.

Feed NM Kids has partnered with churches, organizations, and individuals since 2018 to provide pre-cooked Thanksgiving meals to families across Albuquerque.

This year, their goal is to provide 2,000 pre-cooked Thanksgiving meals for families who may otherwise go without and are asking for donations to help make this happen. A donation of $40 provides a complete Thanksgiving meal for a family of four.

To make a donation online, visit feednmkids.com.