Feed NM Kids continues to work to end childhood hunger

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – As we combat the coronavirus in New Mexico, the public continues to see daily changes to our routines and activities. One thing that is not changing are the weekend snack packs that are handed out to children in need.

Chris McKee sat down to talk with Feed NM Kids Executive Director Holly Slade to discuss why these snack packs are so crucial during this time.

Feed NM Kids is a ministry of New Mexico Prays and strives to eliminate child hunger in New Mexico. The organization provides children in need with nutritious snackable food items through donations.

Holly explains that the organization started around three years ago when statistics showed that New Mexico was ranked number one in the nation for childhood hunger. During her research, Holly discovered that children were most hungry on the weekends when they were unable to receive Title One breakfast and lunch meals through school.

Feed NM Kids began making snack packs which are gallon-sized bags that include non-perishable, easy-open food items including beef ravioli, single-serve macaroni and cheese, pudding cups, applesauce, packed nuts, trail mix, protein or cereal bars, and oatmeal packets.

The food items in the snack packs are donated and are dropped off at one of Feed NM Kids’ drop-off locations and are put together by volunteers and then distributed at Albuquerque Public Schools. Teachers and principals then hand out the packs to children on Fridays to eat over the weekend.

To make a donation to Feed NM Kids to support their snack packs, visit their website. If you or your organization would like to volunteer with Feed NM Kids, you can also register online.