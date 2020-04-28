Feed NM Kids continues to provide snack packs to students during COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico is the nation’s leader when it comes to childhood hunger however, Feed NM Kids’ goal is to change that statistic. KRQE News 13 anchor Crystal Gutierrez spoke with the founder and executive director of Feed NM Kids, Holly Slade about the weekend snack packs the organization is providing for children facing food insecurity and how the COVID-19 outbreak is affecting their operations.

During the regular school year, Feed NM Kids puts together snack packs for Albuquerque children which are then distributed to Albuquerque Public Schools and are given to children facing food insecurity on Friday so that they will have food available to them during the weekend. During the COVID-19 school closure, Feed NM Kids has been distributing the snack packs to the APS grab and go meal sites to feed children over the weekend.

Holly explains that between all of the churches and volunteers that contribute to creating snack packs, they have distributed just under 2,000 per week. During her research on childhood hunger, Holly discovered that weekends were a difficult time for children in need as many relied on the Title One food program for meals during the week.

She learned that students often would come back to school on Mondays hungry. “When they come back on Monday there’s an interruption in behavior, there’s an interruption in ability to focus, an interruption in concentration because when you’re hungry, really all you can think about is where is my next meal coming from,” said Holly.

If you’d like to help provide snack packs to children facing food insecurity, visit Feed NM Kids’ website where you can make a monetary contribution.

