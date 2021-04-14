Feed families staying at the Ronald McDonald House

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Due to the ongoing risk of COVID-19, the Guest Chef program at Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico has remained suspended. However, they’re still working to provide meals for families currently staying with them, and they need the public’s help. CEO Jessica Wright discusses how people can help through Cater-A-Meal, Sponsor-A-Meal, or by donating a gift card.

To cater a meal, you can order a meal and have it delivered directly to the Ronald McDonald House on a scheduled date. Contact Family Services Coordinator at 505-842-8960. Food must be prepared in a licensed kitchen and be prepared to feed 20-36 people. You can sponsor a meal with a $200 donation to Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico, and they will order food for a night in your name. Donate online by going to rmhc-nm.org.