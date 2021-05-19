Federal motion reveals suspect of Kaseman homicides tied to prison gang

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New information has come out about a shooting that left three men dead in a car at Kaseman Hospital last week. A federal motion to keep Richard Kuykendall in jail pending trial shows Kuykendall’s tattoos that tie him to the Aryan Nation prison gang.

The motion said Kuykendall was in an alley near San Pedro and Cutler when a car pulled up. As Kuykendall tried to open the back passenger door to get in, one of the three men inside opened fire on him. Kuykendall ducked, moved to the other side of the car and got in the car. Seconds later he got out and tossed a gun in a nearby dumpster.

Kuykendall then climbed back in the car on top of the driver and drove to Kaseman Hospital, where he abandoned the car with three men dead inside. Kuykendall is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.