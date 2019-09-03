Federal lawsuit against BCSO deputy dismissed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A federal lawsuit against a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputy who shot and killed a man has been dismissed.

In 2017, deputies say they saw Miguel Gonzalez in a red Monte Carlo at a car wash near Old Coors and Coors. They say the car was reported stolen so deputies tried to pull him over, but he got out and ran.

That’s when deputy Charles Coggins shot and killed Gonzalez. A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit against Coggins. The county and the sheriff say Coggins did not use excessive force.

However, the judge did say BCSO’s investigation into the shooting was inadequate.