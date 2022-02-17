ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge shot down a lawsuit from Hinkle Family Fun Center over the Governor’s pandemic closures. Hinkle’s lawsuit claimed the state owed them compensation for the months they were required to be closed in 2020 under the public health order.

On Thursday, a federal judge dismissed the case. She ruled the claims are no longer relevant since the closure orders are no longer in effect and Hinkle is back in operation.