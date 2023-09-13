ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A controversial public health order in New Mexico has been stirring up frustration among politicians and civilians. On Wednesday, a federal judge ruled on the order.

On September 8, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham created a public health order to ban open and concealed carry in public in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County.

Now, the judge has granted a temporary restraining order that blocks the enforcement of the order.

The governor’s 30-day order has been in place since last Friday and was set to expire on October 8. The temporary restraining order was enacted Wednesday at 2:55 p.m. and will last until October 3.

The judge said people have a constitutional right and a state right to carry a firearm outside their homes.

This is a developing story; KRQE News 13 will add more information as it becomes available.