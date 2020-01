ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The federal government is investing big money in New Mexico to help battle the homeless problem.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded more than $10.5 million statewide, including $5 million in Albuquerque alone. All of the money is specifically allocated to individual projects that have shown promise.

Officials say 567,000 people experience homelessness on a single night in 2019, which is a nearly 3% increase from 2018.