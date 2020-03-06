Federal funding for rape kit backlog, being withheld over immigration policy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One-million dollars. That’s how much money the feds were going to give the City of Albuquerque to help clear the rape kit backlog, but the city hasn’t received a dime, and a city councilor says they’re not going to.

The feds are pulling that funding because of the city’s immigrant-friendly status and this is just the tip of the iceberg. City Councilor Pat Davis says the Justice Department has been helping the city pay to clear the rape kit backlog for years. “The feds agreed to help us do that,” said Davis.

According to the Department of Justice, the city was originally given more than $2 million in grant money to test more than 5,000 rape kits. At the end of last year, the City was promised another $1 million to finish the project, but Davis says the DOJ is now refusing to send the money because Albuquerque is a sanctuary city.

“That just doesn’t make sense that they were willing to help us until we said we didn’t support their political agenda,” said Davis. On top of that, Davis says nearly $10 million in federal funding to help fight violent crime, is also up in the air. Davis says the City is currently applying for that money, but the city expects the DOJ to deny their application.

Last month, New Mexico U.S. Attorney John C. Anderson said the City’s sanctuary status puts that money in jeopardy. In an Op-Ed, published in the Albuquerque Journal, Anderson said the city should accept the help they’re being offered, with the conditions the feds impose.

Councilor Davis says the City will not be changing its immigration policy. He says if they do get denied the $10 million in crime-fighting money, the City is prepared to sue the DOJ. Davis says they don’t know when they’ll find out if they’ve been rejected or not.