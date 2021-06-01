Federal courts seek millions in restitution from Scott Glasrud, now targeting ex-wife

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The wife of a man convicted of stealing millions from a local charter school is now facing heat from federal attorneys as the feds want the money back. In 2018, Scott Glasrud was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison and was ordered to pay $3 million in restitution to the New Mexico Public Education Department and Southwest Learning Center.

But as of late last year, that balance is at more than $3 million — with around $153,000 in interest — money that’s supposed to go to New Mexico schools and students. “Stealing money from children is absolutely reprehensible,” said Sec. Ryan Stewart of the PED. “We absolutely should be doing everything we can to make sure they’re held accountable to the fullest extent of the law and that there’s full restitution that gets paid.”

Late last year, U.S. attorneys with the District of New Mexico issued a new complaint for Glasrud and his ex-wife, Patricia Glasrud. The complaint states that in July 2014, the feds began investigating Scott, and the next month, he terminated his employment with the charter schools and began divorce proceedings with Patricia.

It says some of the “assets” going to Patricia included their Northeast Heights home worth more than $1 million, his retirement accounts worth $800,000, the apartment building they owned near Indian School and Juan Tabo, Porsche and Audi luxury cars, along other assets, while Scott received a majority of debts. The federal courts believe the transfer of the most valuable properties was made to hinder or defraud the United States’ ability collect the millions in restitution and that Patricia was an “insider” so the transfer property should be voided.

Back in 2014, Scott spoked with News 13 after questions were raised about the funding going to the charter schools he ran. “I recognize people have problems or they don’t like the way we’ve done it,” Glasrud told News 13 in March 2014. “We’re competition for people. But so be it.”

Last month, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said they were in the works to settle with Patricia Glasrud, but late last week, her attorneys issued an answer to the complaint. It said she denied the allegations she was an “insider” and stated the division of assets during their divorce was equal. The original complaint also noted that despite their divorce being finalized in November 2014, the Glasruds continued to live together in the Northeast Heights home until December 2018 when Scott left to begin his prison sentence.

Glasrud was originally placed at the Federal Prison Camp in South Dakota, but according to court documents, he is currently incarcerated at the FCI Florence federal prison in Colorado. He is likely to be released in late 2023. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Mexico declined to comment. KRQE News 13 reached out to the local FBI office, but did not hear back.