ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police say a shooting victim from a month ago is dead, turning his case into a homicide investigation.

Verlon Tyler Weahkee, 36, was shot early the morning of February 20, in the 2700 block of Kathryn, near Girard. Weahkee was taken to the hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds. APD says Weahkee died as a result of his gunshot wounds last Sunday, March 20. APD’s Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation.