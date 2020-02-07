February 7 Morning Rush: Albuquerque police officers muting body cameras spark rule changes

1 The Albuquerque Police are being watched closely on a specific rule as they can no longer mute their body cameras. On Special Assignment, KRQE News 13 found the last two reports by the department noted a pattern of officers muting audio at scenes. Now APD says it’s disabled the mute buttons. APD says its waiting on approval to update the body camera policy to hold officers accountable.

2. Police are still searching for the driver of the stolen car that was part of an officer-involved shooting in Clovis. Clovis police say two weeks ago, officers tried to stop a stolen SUV when one of the suspects fired more than a dozen rounds at officers. Video shows both suspects eventually jump out of the SUV and taking off running. Jeremy Banning was arrested and police are still looking for the driver.

3. Temperatures are starting to warm across NM! We’re waking up 5-30 degrees warmer than yesterday morning. By the afternoon, temps will be above average, and around 10 degrees warmer than yesterday’s high temps! The warm-up continues into Saturday. Winds are still breezy in spots, and wind will stay windy through today.

4. An Albuquerque city councilor is waiting on state lawmakers to fund a $20 million project ro expand Paseo Del Norte. City Councilor Cynthia Borrego is proposing a project that would expand Paseo to two lanes in each direction leading up to Rainbow. The city already has $3.5 million to start designing and buying land.

5. One actor is sharing his story from a rough upbringing to starring in films alongside actors and directors like Vin Diesel and Clint Eastwood in Albuquerque. Noel G. was abandoned by his parents at a young age, then got into a life of crime. After attending an acting class with his aspiring actress girlfriend in California, he started booking gigs in commercials and films. He’s since appeared in films like “The Fast and the Furious” and “Bruce Almighty”.

Top Morning Stories