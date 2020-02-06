February 6 Morning Rush: Santa Fe man accused of killing popular Albuquerque rapper denies driving drunk

1 The public is now getting a look at police body camera footage from the night investigators say a suspected drunk driver killed an aspiring Albuquerque rapper. Back in November, Santa Fe police say Diego Pichardo-Rodriguez was driving the wrong way when he crashed into another car, killing the driver. Andrew Martinez, 28, known by his stage name Wake Self was driving the other car. Pichardo-Rodriguez denied drinking and driving and is now charged with homicide by vehicle and DWI.

Full story: VIDEO: Santa Fe man accused of killing popular Albuquerque rapper denies driving drunk

2. An Albuquerque homeless man with a violent criminal history remains behind bars for allegedly shooting at two city workers. Police say Raymond Owen admitted to firing a gun near two arroyo flood control employees near his homeless camp. The incident happened back in December near the Bear Canyon Arroyo off of Jefferson and I-25. An official with the AMAFCA explained that the two workers were just doing their jobs and were posing no threat. The state is citing a 30-year criminal history for Owen including three felony convictions in Michigan. In the past year, AMAFCA has revamped its security measures to help keep their 22 employees safer.

Full story: Lapel: Homeless man admits to firing ‘warning shots’ near workers mowing lawn

3. Frigid cold air is still settling in New Mexico this morning, and with some breezy winds, temps are feeling like the single digits, teens, and twenties. Temperatures will warm up by around 10-15 degrees for our daytime highs in the afternoon. This is just the start of a warming trend that will last through the weekend. Winds stay breezy today, making the air feel 5-10 degrees colder than the actual temperature at times.

Full story: Erica’s Thursday Morning Forecast

4. More and more generations are now having to take care of aging parents with diseases like dementia and Alzheimers while raising their own children. Enrique Knell is caring for his 89-year-old mother who has dementia while also raising his children, his son only being 13. He’s what is called the “sandwich generation”. Enrique is getting help through the Alzheimer’s Association and is now taking classes. The New Mexico chapter just announced condensed five-hour workshops around the state.

Full story: The ‘sandwich generation’: Local man caring for mom with dementia while also raising teenager

5. New Mexico United will get a special honor on Thursday at the state capitol. State Representative Javier Martinez and Senator Jacob Candelaria will name Thursday, February 6, New Mexico United Day. The state lawmakers are set to honor the professional soccer team and their impact on the state. The event will take place at 10:30 a.m. in the Rotunda.

Full story: Lawmakers to name February 6 ‘New Mexico United Day’

