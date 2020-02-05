February 5 Morning Rush: Winter storm leaves cold temperatures across New Mexico

1 The winter storm continues this morning for southeast New Mexico, with heavy snow moving through Eddy and Lea Counties and the Sacramento Mountains. An additional 2-4″ of accumulation is possible throughout the morning. Snow will come to an end by the early afternoon, and skies clear through the evening. The rest of New Mexico is dry this morning, but extremely cold, as arctic air moves in behind the winter storm.

Full story: Winter storm leaves cold temperatures across New Mexico

2. Some parts of the state are still dealing with that blast of winter weather and possibly icy road conditions. The snow is affecting schools Wednesday morning with more than 75 closures or delays in effect including East Mountain APS schools and Santa Fe Public Schools which are on a two hour delay. Carlsbad Public Schools are closed.

Full story: Closings & Delays

3. Albuquerque police are seeking tips about a car used in a homicide. On January 21, police say a white Hyundai Sonata with tinted windows was stolen near Bridgewater in northwest Albuquerque. On January 26, authorities say that car was used in the murder of 26-year-old Benjamin Moore who was found shot at an apartment complex near Bridge and Central. The car was found burned a few miles away near Duke Avenue in the South Valley.

Full story: APD asks public for tips, video of vehicle used in murder

4. One state lawmaker is pushing for all eyes to be on New Mexico instead of Iowa during the next presidential primary. Representative Javier Martinez filed a bill to move New Mexico’s primary election to the second Tuesday in January.

Full story: State lawmaker proposes moving New Mexico’s primary before Iowa Caucus

5. A New Mexico farmer is getting help raising his rare breed of sheep from local brewers. The breweries are donating their spent grain which is grain that’s been drained of its sugar that would otherwise be tossed out. Instead, 377 Brewing and Steelbender Brewyard are keeping it on hand for Donald Chavez to pick up so he can feed it to his Dahl sheep.

Full story: Historical sheep farm getting some help from the New Mexico brewery industry

Top Morning Stories