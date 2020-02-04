February 4 Morning Rush: Some Metro 15 suspects released, unaccounted for

1 Some suspects of Albuquerque Police Department’s Metro 15 operation are no longer locked up. The goal of the operation the city says is to keep criminals off the streets and keep them locked up, but KRQE News 13 has learned some suspects who were arrested have been released. This comes just days after the City of Albuquerque said the operation is working. From the list, APD said on Friday that two of the suspects were released and two others are unaccounted for and nowhere to be found. KRQE News 13’s calls to APD to where these suspects could be were not returned.

2. Snow is flying across Central and Northern New Mexico this morning as a cold front moves across the state. Slick spots are developing, so make sure to use caution on the roads. During the day, scattered snow will continue, mainly east of I-25, and in the northern and central mountains. Light snow accumulation up to an inch will be possible in the ABQ metro through the evening hours.

3. Tuesday, a judge is scheduled to decide whether to keep a 14-year-old accused of murdering his cousin behind bars. Police say Jevyn Steadman shot and killed his cousin Lawrence Howard at an apartment complex near San Pedro and Kathryn last week.

4. Groundbreaking on the next phase for a sports complex in Mesa Del Sol is set for Tuesday. This will add more soccer fields to the Mesa Del Sol Regional Sports Complex. The fields off of University already serve as a practice facility for New Mexico United and youth sports.

5. Just one year after Chevel Shepherd’s success on ‘The Voice’, another northwest New Mexico girl has just signed with a music producer. Up and coming signer Sophia Rhane has already released a song on all streaming platforms and is hard at work with a producer, writing more songs. The 11-year-old says the experience so far has been a rush and she’s excited to keep going. Sophia says she was discovered through iPop, a convention to scout talent from everything from movies and tv to music and modeling. Her next singer is due out in April.

