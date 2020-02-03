February 3 Morning Rush: Man with truck covered in State Police stickers, arrested for third DWI

1 A New Mexico man is facing his third DWI charge after police say reports came in stating he was impersonating an officer. Police say they saw 48-year-old Herman Herrera in the parking lot of the casino at the Downs back in December after reports of a couple pretending to be cops. Herrera said he has State Police stickers on his truck because his wife works for the department, but he denies impersonating an officer. However, officers say they did find Herrera drinking before he got behind the wheel and drove off.

2. A Rio Rancho man is taking matters into his own hands by warning other drivers about a speed van in the area. Jose Martinez created the Facebook page called “Where’s the damn van”. It was initially a way for his close friends and family to be aware but has since drawn the attention of more than 500 members.

3. Today is going to be very windy, ahead of a strong cold front that will move into the state tonight. Wind advisories and high wind warnings are in effect today and tonight. Gusts 50-65 mph are possible, especially in the mountains.

4. Albuquerque city councilors are expected to sign off on renaming a stretch of a major city street after an iconic civil rights leader. Bridge Boulevard between the Rio Grande and Isleta was recently renamed Avenida Dolores Huerta by the Bernalillo County Commission last week.

5. The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions but the team originally got its start here in New Mexico. The chiefs former owner, Lamar Hunt was a businessman. He originally started the AFL franchise, originally known as the Dallas Texans in 1960 and decided to hold the Chiefs’ very first training camp in Roswell at the New Mexico Military Institute.

Top Morning Stories