February 28th Morning Rush: Driver flees checkpoint, leads officers on wild chase

1. Newly released police video shows a wild run by a DWI suspect. The video shows the lengths 21-year-old Adam Graham went to try to avoid arrest in early February. New Mexico State Police say Graham blew through a checkpoint and the chase reached speeds of 119 miles per hour. Spike strips were used and caused him to lose two tires. That didn’t stop him, after making a run on both interstates he hit another car and a light pole, then took off on foot. However, police caught him soon after.

2. The University of New Mexico is making a big promise to first-time students. Next year its offering free tuition for incoming freshmen whose families make less than $50,000. It’s part of its “Lobo First-Year Promise.” UNM expects roughly 12,000 incoming students will qualify which would cost the university almost $10 million. UNM plans to use additional state scholarship money, federal funding, grants and other scholarships to pay for it. Eligible students must be enrolled full-time and maintain a minimum of 2.5 GPA. The idea surfaced after the governor’s “Opportunity Scholarship,” for free college for all students was amended to only help students of two-year programs under the lottery scholarship.

3. It’s a quiet Friday morning, with cold temperatures and some cloud cover. Today will be a partly sunny day, with heavier cloud cover during the afternoon and evening.

4. An apartment complex is now using a new technique to solve an old problem. The landlord at the Ladera Vista apartments is making it mandatory for residents to submit their dog’s DNA. The complex has partnered with the national company Mister Dog Poop to track and fine dog owners who do not pick up after their pet. A similar company, Poo Prints has worked with apartment complexes for a few years, charging $50 for each waste sample sent in.

5. Meow Wolf is expected to be busy this upcoming weekend. Santa Fe’s popular art collective will celebrate Leap Year with its lowest prices yet. On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. tickets will cost only $2.29 for New Mexican residents The offer is good both online and at the door.

Morning’s Top Stories