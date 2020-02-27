February 27 Morning Rush: Facial recognition technology leads to arrest at Albuquerque store

1 New facial recognition technology is being used at a northeast heights Albertsons. The high-tech tool known as FaceFirst is already helping police with the arrest of a man accused of shoplifting there in the past. The arrest took place on Wednesday night at the Albertsons on Montgomery and San Mateo. Twenty-three-year-old Anthony Sena was in the store when the surveillance camera autonomously identified his face and alerted loss prevention officers. Albertsons would not reveal if the company is using the technology in other locations and APD did not respond to questions on how many other stores are using the technology.

2. The public is getting a better understanding of what the state will do if a confirmed coronavirus case happens in New Mexico. If someone gets checked out with coronavirus symptoms and has just returned from China, the doctor will call the health department. If the health official gives the okay, the doctor will then conduct a test The swabs along with blood work will then be sent to the CDC. Local doctors expect testing to begin here instead of sending samples to a federal lab.

3. Temperatures are starting out below freezing again this morning, with teens, twenties and low 30s across New Mexico. Winds are light, and quiet weather with sunshine is in the forecast for all of NM today. Temperatures will start to warm up big time, with many cities 10-20 degrees warmer than Wednesday’s chilly highs in the 30s and 40s.

4. A young puppy is in need of a life-saving surgery and the Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department is asking for help. Six-month-old Susie was born with a rare heart condition and not only needs a forever home but a life-saving surgery at Colorado State University. The surgery will cost around $4,000 to $5,000.

5. If you can stand the hottest spices around don’t miss out on the National Fiery Foos & Barbecue Show at the Sandia Resort & Casino this weekend. Visitors can sample blazing barbecue sauces and super hot salsa. Top local chefs will also go head-to-head in a competition raising money for a local children’s nonprofit. The show opens to the public on Friday at 4 p.m.

